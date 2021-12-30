ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Riley

By Editorials
Weirton Daily Times
 5 days ago

Mary Helen Rector Riley formerly of Belpre, Oho went to be with the Lord in Heaven on December 27, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1933 in Mineral wells, WV. She was the daughter of Harold Curtis Rector and Orma “Ann” Robinson Rector. She graduated from...

Mary A. Askins

Mary A. Askins, 100, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Born June 5, 1921 to John and Maurine (Clanin) Fayhee in Bernadotte, Illinois, Mary graduated from Yates City High School and a Peoria business school. She first married Walter M. Rowland...
Mary McWilliams

Saint Albans – Mary McWilliams, 74, slipped peacefully away, December 24, 2021, at home with her family by her side. Born June 21, 1947 in Grand Rapids, MI, Mary moved her family to St. Albans, VT in 1980 and resided in St. Albans Town till her last breath. At that time, a stay-at-home mom, she joined a group of women that she referred to as Home Dem”olition”. Gathering with newfound friends to create. Mary had a natural gift. Wreaths made of Princess Pine collected from the woods; Bittersweet from a “secret spot”; corn silk dolls; Indian corn hangings, her creations made her house a home; festive for every holiday. Christmas was her favorite time of year. Frasier Firs from Larry’s Tree Farm early December; her favorite glass of wine in hand, time was taken to place ornaments perfectly on the tree; wrapped presents decorated to match the theme of the year; her masterpiece to be presented on Christmas Day.
Riley was a delight, and will be remembered

The day Riley Melton's family, Carlos and Leslie, watched her track the butterfly instead of the softball... we were there. Our daughter was catching at home plate, Coach Zan was encouraging Riley to do her best, and Coach Kath was waiting in the dugout, Riley's favorite place on the field to be. She would sit with the other players and Coach Kath would quiz them on softball knowledge. Multiple choice (d) was usually a funny sound or word. Riley would choose (d) and giggle saying "Again! Again!"
Andy Newman obituary

My friend Andy Newman, who has died aged 56, was a community leader who built an award-winning public garden on disused land. From those green shoots he and his partner, Karen Clark, galvanised local people in the network of north London roads known as Harringay Gardens to fight back against pollution, traffic and urban blight, bringing greenery and cooperation to our neighbourhood.
Weirton Daily Times

Rotary tradition continues

Members of the Steubenville Rotary Club continued their longstanding tradition of holding an annual Christmas party for local children. This year’s event was held Dec. 15 at East Garfield Elementary School and included 65 children from kindergarten and multi-handicap classes. The club provided a toy that was on each child’s Christmas list and an Eastern Gateway Community College toboggan to keep them warm. Both were a big hit with the children and teachers, according to Andrea Hale, who organized the event with help from several Rotarians as well as members of the Interact Club at Steubenville High School and its adviser, Scott Lane.
Weirton Daily Times

DAR participated in WAA mission to ‘Remember, Honor, Teach’

Members of the Fort Steuben Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined participants across America on Dec. 18 in laying wreaths on the local graves of veterans in following the mission of Wreaths Across America to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” The chapter sponsored wreaths for several graves, and individual members participated in the observance. At the Paris Cemetery in Pennsylvania, Regent Vickie Joseph, Nancy Valles and Lauren Joseph laid wreaths; at Union Cemetery in Steubenville, Patti D’Aurora participated; and at the New Cumberland Cemetery, Karen Bowers special ordered and placed wreaths for her father and grandfather’s graves. Shown are Vickie Joseph, left, and Nancy Valles.
Weirton Daily Times

Church sermon topics

– Cadiz Presbyterian Church: “Living by Faith,” the Rev. Homer Harden, guest preacher. www.CadizPresbyterian.org. – Covenant Presbyterian Church, Steubenville: “If.”. – Christ United Methodist Church, East Springfield: “What God Said at Christmas.”. – Finley United Methodist Church, Steubenville: “The Gift,” morning service; “Makeover,” evening service....
Weirton Daily Times

Kiwanis Christmas outreach

The Steubenville Kiwanis Club held its annual Christmas party Dec. 14 for first-graders at East Elementary School in Steubenville, a holiday event the service organization has been sponsoring for more than 20 years. Each student received a sweatshirt, a “terrific kids” pencil, crayons and an eraser and was treated to pizza. A representative from the Oglebay Good Zoo presented an educational program with special visitors including a turtle, a possum, a snake and an owl. ” The representative described each animal for the very attentive group, and each student got to touch each animal, except for the owl,” a club spokesperson explained. Several Kiwanians and Steubenville High School Key Club members were on hand to help with the festivities. The club’s other expressions of holiday outreach included donating $500 to support a Salvation Army family for Christmas and ringing the Salvation Army bells at Rural King in support of the annual red kettle campaign.
Richard Riley
Evan
Weirton Daily Times

First baby of 2022

Charli Grimes, daughter of Kody and Jaycee Grimes of Mingo Junction, was the first baby born at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville in the New Year. Charli was born at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
