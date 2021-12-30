Mary Riley

The Steubenville Kiwanis Club held its annual Christmas party Dec. 14 for first-graders at East Elementary School in Steubenville, a holiday event the service organization has been sponsoring for more than 20 years. Each student received a sweatshirt, a “terrific kids” pencil, crayons and an eraser and was treated to pizza. A representative from the Oglebay Good Zoo presented an educational program with special visitors including a turtle, a possum, a snake and an owl. ” The representative described each animal for the very attentive group, and each student got to touch each animal, except for the owl,” a club spokesperson explained. Several Kiwanians and Steubenville High School Key Club members were on hand to help with the festivities. The club’s other expressions of holiday outreach included donating $500 to support a Salvation Army family for Christmas and ringing the Salvation Army bells at Rural King in support of the annual red kettle campaign.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO