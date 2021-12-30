Mary Riley

Saint Albans – Mary McWilliams, 74, slipped peacefully away, December 24, 2021, at home with her family by her side. Born June 21, 1947 in Grand Rapids, MI, Mary moved her family to St. Albans, VT in 1980 and resided in St. Albans Town till her last breath. At that time, a stay-at-home mom, she joined a group of women that she referred to as Home Dem”olition”. Gathering with newfound friends to create. Mary had a natural gift. Wreaths made of Princess Pine collected from the woods; Bittersweet from a “secret spot”; corn silk dolls; Indian corn hangings, her creations made her house a home; festive for every holiday. Christmas was her favorite time of year. Frasier Firs from Larry’s Tree Farm early December; her favorite glass of wine in hand, time was taken to place ornaments perfectly on the tree; wrapped presents decorated to match the theme of the year; her masterpiece to be presented on Christmas Day.
