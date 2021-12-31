ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors community comes together to remember hit-and-run victims

By Nicole Linsalata
CNN
 3 days ago
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a somber night for a community in mourning as they came together to remember two children tragically killed in a hit-and-run.

Several other children are fighting for their lives.

Time stopped for Tyricka Williams and her two girls Monday. Six-year-old Andrea is gone, and her 9-year-old daughter Draya is fighting for her life in a hospital bed.

Four days after a car crash in Wilton Manors shattered their family, a celebration of Andrea’s short life.

Friends, family, children and lots of purple balloons.

“Purple is her favorite color,” said Williams. “I’m happy right now because she an angel.”

“She was a good little girl, smart, educated, she loved her mom, loved her grandma,” said Sylvia Jenkins, Andrea’s aunt.

The reality of what happened Monday is still setting in.

Investigators say 27-year-old Sean Greer sped around a bus, overcorrected and swerved into six children standing along Northwest Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors.

Greer, they said, simply took off.

Andrea and 5-year-old Paris Jones would die at the scene.

Four others were rushed to the hospital.

They include 10-year-old Jonathan Carter and 9-year-old Lazyiyah Stuks, whose mother writes on a GoFundMe page that she’s suffering from broken legs, a brain injury, and is breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Andrea’s sister Draya had been trapped under a parked car, freed by Good Samaritans who rushed in to help.

“Her head is split, her brain is swollen,” said Williams.

While the tears still flow on this Thursday night, the girls’ mother is focusing on being thankful for the lives of both of her girls.

“I thank you all for this love for Andrea, purple for Andrea,” said Williams.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Jones’ family to help with funeral arrangements and other expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Another GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Andrea and Draya Fleming. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Laziyah Stukes. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CNN

CNN

