ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets’ Mike LaFleur chides himself for play call on lineman touchdown

By Mark Cannizzaro
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Thursday chided himself for a poor play call on Zach Wilson’s scoring pass to backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott last Sunday in the win over the Jaguars.

LaFleur joked that McDermott “thinks I will solely design [more plays] for him,” adding, “He was part of the progression [on the scoring play] and we found him, which was cool. It was a heck of a catch.”

LaFleur then revealed he didn’t like the way the play unfolded as he watched from the coaches’ booth.

“I saw how out-leveraged we were to the left and I knew, ‘This isn’t going to be great,’ ” he said. “Fortunately for us, that was fourth down. If that was third down, who knows if he would have found him, [Wilson] might have gotten rid of it a little bit quicker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHXAj_0dZbZzXc00
Jets lineman Conor McDermott celebrates a touchdown with Nick Bawden.

“From my vantage point, I saw how open McDermott was, but I also saw bodies over there as well, and then I saw McDermott’s hands go up, and I’m like, ‘Oh, man,’ because I knew that he was going to have to make kind of an adjusted catch. He made a heck of a play, and kudos to those guys for getting that thing done on not a great play call.”

In the wake of Wilson’s 91-yard rushing performance last week, Jets interim head coach Ron Middleton, who led the team in place of Robert Saleh, said LaFleur had urged the rookie quarterback to make more plays with his feet.

“I don’t know if I got on him too hard with it … just conversations, trying to coach him up,” LaFleur said Thursday. “Within the moment, I think that’s where it’s real. I thought he had an opportunity on a scramble versus New Orleans to pick up more yards than he did. He got an explosive, but I thought there was a lot more.

“I kind of just told him in that moment, ‘There’s more there for you. You’re a better athlete than you’re giving yourself credit for.’ “

Denzel Mims has one reception for 4 yards on seven targets in the four games he has played since returning from the reserve/COVID list. Making those numbers more alarming is the fact the Jets have been down their top receivers during that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uj2h3_0dZbZzXc00
Denzel Mims

Lafleur defended the continued lack of production from Mims despite being healthy.

“He’s not having the season that any of us wanted for him, most importantly, himself,” LaFleur said. “I know what he wants from this league, I know what he wants from himself and he’s going to be resilient.“We’re going to continue to work with him. He’s fun to coach because you look at him, he hears you, he sees you, there’s eye contact and it’s just continuing to develop him and making him the best he could be. This is not the end of the story for Denzel.’’

The Jets activated G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, S Ashtyn Davis and DE John Franklin-Myers from the reserve/COVID list on Thursday. They also restored WR Vyncint Smith and DE Hamilcar Rashed to the practice squad and released S Elijah Benton and WR Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad.

During the practice window open to the media, both WRs Jamison Crowder and Elijah Moore were doing some running on a side field. Crowder (calf) did not practice full, but Moore was not listed on the injury report. DL Sheldon Rankins (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. S Elijah Riley, who suffered that scary concussion at Miami, practiced full for a second consecutive day. LB C.J. Mosley took a maintenance rest day.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Concussion#American Football
carolinablitz.com

Did The Panthers Use Cam Newton?

After two games of a weird and disjointed two-quarterback rotation, the Carolina Panthers announced that Sam Darnold will start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Interim offensive coordinator Jeff Dixon praised Darnold ahead of Week 17-saying that Darnold has really grown in terms of learning the system. Dixon also said that Darnold is a great quarterback and the team is hoping to get the best out of him.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Thoughts On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Though he didn’t definitively say he’s retiring at the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it sound like Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his last time playing at Heinz Field. “Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Coach Has Telling Update On WR Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers‘ injury report on Thursday turned a lot of heads, as Antonio Brown was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. On Friday afternoon, Buccaneers interim coach Harold Goodwin had an update on the All-Pro wide receiver. Goodwin told reporters that Brown “tweaked” his ankle a...
NFL
The Big Lead

Antonio Brown Lost His Mind and Quit the Buccaneers Mid-Game

Antonio Brown apparently didn't feel like playing any more on Sunday. In the middle of the third quarter, during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers possession, Brown just took off his jersey and pads and jogged to the locker room while waving to the crowd. It was bizarre. Check this out:. The...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy