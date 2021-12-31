Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Desert Hot Springs

A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:13 p.m. near the intersection of Flora Road and Ocotillo Road.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the incident.

Details on the crash are limited are this time. We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

