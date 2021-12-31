ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco school district discusses how to provide COVID testing before students return

By Haaziq Madyun
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9I4a_0dZbYdKf00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On Thursday, an urgent conversation took place about how to provide COVID testing to 50,000 students in the San Francisco Unified School District before they return to school Monday.

The union that represents San Francisco teachers is calling on the school district to make rapid take-home tests available before students and staff return.

“Especially when you’re hearing that omicron spreads at a much rapid rate than the other variants,” Frank Lara, the Executive Vice President of United Educators of San Francisco, said.

The spokesperson for the San Francisco Unified School District, Laura Dudnik, says COVID testing has been offered since last spring.

“Beginning this Sunday we’re also going to be offering mobile rapid testing at locations throughout the city at various schools. So, families, staff, and students are encouraged to go online to our website at sfusd.edu, to access that information and to make an appointment,” Dudnik said.

“We have to make sure that’s actually possible. Make sure there’s enough testing sites,” Supervisor Matt Haney said.

That is something San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney says is not likely. His concern is that SFUSD plans to wait until the end of the school week to distribute the home tests being provided by the state.

“But the students and the staff will have already been in the school for an entire week before then. So, the result of that is we may have some spread at schools that could have been prevented,” Haney said.

“We need schools to be open. We need students in classrooms but we need to do it safely,” Lara said.

However, San Francisco school district officials say testing is just one part of the school district’s COVID safety plan

“I also want to reiterate that testing is not required to return to school. It’s one of a number of layers of protection that we have in place for students and staff. We’re also going to continue to our other layers of protection such as wearing a mask, daily health screening, and encouraging everyone eligible to get a vaccine and a booster,” Dudnik said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Education
KRON4 News

25 more shelter beds available at St. Vincent de Paul in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Twenty-five more beds will be available over the weekend at St. Vincent de Paul Community Center and Shelter in Oakland, thanks to help from city staff and the American Red Cross. Total shelter capacity will be 70 Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of COVID-19 restrictions, up from the regular 45. Individuals […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Haney
KRON4 News

Taking a step back: U.S. colleges returning to online classes

With COVID-19 cases surging just as students are about to return from winter break, dozens of U.S. colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester — and some warn it could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon. Harvard is moving classes online […]
COLLEGES
KRON4 News

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#United Educators#Sfusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
KRON4 News

COVID concerns ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area health officials are urging people to take precautions as you celebrate new year’s eve this year. Most major New Year’s events in San Francisco have been canceled by the event planners so the concern from county leaders across the bay is the increase in house parties. Health officials say […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy