Three people camping outside during freezing weather were burned by warming fires and a fourth person was burned when a candle caught his sleeping bag on fire. All four incidents happened in less than 24 hours, from New Year’s Eve through the morning of New Year’s Day, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Multnomah County is keeping warming shelters open through Sunday morning to help people stay safe and warm through another dangerously frigid night.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO