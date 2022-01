Hayley Kiyoko’s and FLETCHER’s recent single is the gay anthem we wanted it to be — and then some. It’s been another year of the world metaphorically being on fire, but at least now there’s a gay bop to keep us dancing through the flames. The lesbian Jesus Hayley Kiyoko has finally joined forces with our queer queen, FLETCHER. The two have collaborated to create the cheeky and flirty song that is “Cherry.” Not only have they given fans a song to dance to in their rooms after having a mental breakdown, but they’ve also created a cute ‘80s rom-com music video that captures its vintage quirkiness. “Cherry” is a single for everyone to enjoy, but more importantly the moment all the girls, gays and theys have been waiting for.

MUSIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO