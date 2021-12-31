ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating shooting at Dayton apartment

By Schalischa Petit-De
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment in Dayton Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Brant Meadows Drive just after 9 p.m.

The back door of the apartment complex at the location was shot at. No injuries were reported. Police have not named a suspect at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and we will update this story as we receive more information.

