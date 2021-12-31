Police investigating shooting at Dayton apartment
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment in Dayton Thursday night.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Brant Meadows Drive just after 9 p.m.Semi flips on Keowee Street in Dayton
The back door of the apartment complex at the location was shot at. No injuries were reported. Police have not named a suspect at this time.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and we will update this story as we receive more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0