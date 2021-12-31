ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Midstate man fighting COVID can now spend the New Year holiday with his family

By Jeremiah Marshall
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJWWd_0dZbWMAK00

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Shippensburg man was now able to spend the New Year holiday with his loved ones. Late Thursday afternoon he was released from the hospital after a long fight with the COVID.

Tom Anderson was in the hospital for 36 days. He missed several holidays with his family and now says he’s happy to be home. Anderson says on the second week of November he didn’t have an appetite, then a bad cough, and that’s when things got worse.

Penn State Health: Hospital emergency departments should not be used for COVID-19 testing

“I was having high fevers and it was where they bring it down and then like hours later it would spike back up and I had seizures and they had to put me on a ventilator,” Anderson said.

Anderson spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, and his birthday in the hospital. He says it felt as if he was at death’s door.

But as he got better Anderson says one thing that got him through, was the support of his fiancée.

“I was ready to come home, last night I couldn’t sleep I told them I was frustrated because time was going so slow but like I know one of the things I wanted, I was laying down and she came and gave me a hug and that probably meant the most to me,” Anderson said.

“It was really rough seeing him in the ICU like that just broke my heart because you just feel selfless because he’s on a ventilator he can’t talk he can’t do anything,” Chrystal Finniff said.

Fauci defends CDC guidelines, says ‘We’re still in the middle of a pandemic’

Anderson says the doctors recommend that he get vaccinated. “I will probably be a little bit more open in getting it I know I just gotta try to get better before I do that,” Anderson said.

A family friend started a meal train in hopes Anderson and his family will have less to spend on food and focus on getting better.

Midstate EMS departments continue to recruit among omicron surge

Hopefully for the next couple of months.

“He just went through a horrible battle of COVID and just to give him a relief to not have to worry about something, financially, a grocery bill it just lessens a burden,” Kari Dillman said.

Cumberland County EMS worker attests COVID vaccine hospitalizations are ‘deadly rumor’

“I think having support through all this stuff was one of the greatest treasures that we gotten out of this, and it’s not people we know, this is random strangers doing an act for another random stranger and you can’t beat that because that’s what love is,” Anderson said.

If you would like to donate and help with meals click here .

abc27 News

UPMC Harrisburg welcomes the first baby of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg hospital welcomed the first baby of 2022. Said Neiriel Santana Cedeno was born to Nelki Santana and Romeirys Cedeno from Harrisburg on Jan. 1 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Said weighs 8 pounds 6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Mother and son are happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

This Week In Pennsylvania: Jan. 2

 (WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, we look back on some of the biggest stories in 2021 and look to what is ahead in 2022. Owens is joined by Andy Mehalshick from our sister station in Wilkes-Barre, Pennslyvania WBRE/WYOU, Angela […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Harrisburg man replaces broken boiler at family’s Shamokin church

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central Pennsylvania church received the gift of heat this year after its boiler gave out. A Harrisburg man whose family attended the church restored the heat using his skills and connections as an HVAC specialist. Twenty-five years ago, five Catholic churches merged into the renamed Mother Cabrini Church. It became […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
abc27 News

Ephrata barber, Marine veteran collects bikes for Toys for Tots

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A typical day at the Sports Barber in Ephrata involves cutting, trimming, and shaving customers’ hair.  For owner Eric Bair, it’s business as usual. What makes this place unusual is what surrounds its walls and floors this time of year: bikes, and lots of them. “As many kids that are going […]
EPHRATA, PA
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley School District considers changing mask policy

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the Midstate’s largest school districts will consider changing its face mask policy at a meeting on Jan. 3. Right now, masks are required at Cumberland Valley School District. Its health and safety plan mandates masks based on the amount of spread in Cumberland County. The school board will consider […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

One injured after fiery crash in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a crash occurred in Ephrata, Lancaster County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan 2. The crash occurred on US 222 South, just north of the Ephrata US 322 exit. According to Ephrata police, a small Toyota sedan was traveling on US 222. It left […]
EPHRATA, PA
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: Faulkner Subaru and The Middletown Home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year, Faulkner Subaru and The Middletown Home partner to give away a new Subaru Outback during Pumpkin Fest, the biggest fundraiser for The Middletown Home. That was postponed due to COVID-19, so what better way to ring in the new year than with a new car? Over five thousand […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
