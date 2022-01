The hunt is on for Elon Musk's new home. The Tesla CEO is reportedly on a hush-hush to buy a private mega-mansion somewhere in Austin, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal. This is quite different from the public persona Musk has crafted in recent months, during which he claimed to sell off most of his possessions to live in a $50,000 Boca Chica rental house.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO