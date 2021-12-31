At-home COVID test supply arrives for critical city staff in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some critical workers in the City of New Haven will have access to at-home COVID test kits.

The city ordered these tests separate from the state. The tests will be give to teachers, firefighters, police officers and people who work in the emergency center.

They are antigen rapid tests.

“We’re anticipating a lot of challenges on the staffing level,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “We saw that in the airlines and I think we are going to see it in a lot of other industries now because there’s so many people getting COVID.”

The city said as soon as they get the shipment from the state, they will announce how they will distribute the tests to the community.

Elicker said New Haven also received N95 masks from the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.