Dog death investigation underway in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of a dog’s death in Tulare County is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were first alerted around 2:00 p.m. to a report of a dog that was killed outside of Ducor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on 800-808-0488. Tips can also be sent anonymously by emailing tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail on 559-725-4194.

No other information was immediately available.

