HOUSTON – As long lines wrap testing facilities, Houston-area doctors are providing guidance on the more effective and optimal time to wait before getting tested. Houston Methodist’s Medical Director of Microbiology, Dr. Wesley Long, said people who are symptomatic should get tested right away. People without symptoms but believed they were exposed, should wait five days after the last day of exposure to get tested for COVID-19.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO