Pensacola businesses prepare for big NYE celebration

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown Pensacola Friday night for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

As we see an increase in COVID-19, many business owners said they’ll have no mask requirements, social distancing or capacity limits. They’re encouraging everyone to make the best choice for themselves.

Downtown Pensacola is planning to return to a normal New Year’s Eve.

Seville Quarter Marketing Director Buck Mitchell is exited about the the New Year’s Eve festivities.

“We should have downtown 40,000 or 50,000 people,” Mitchell said. “That’s where the party is gonna be.”

Seville Quarter is one of the most popular party spots downtown.

Health officials are concerned about the large crowds as we end this year the way we started it seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“People are getting back to work and the fun is happening,” Mitchell said. “We do ask you if you’re not feeling well or if you’re compromised, please don’t come out.”

Down the street, 200 South is preparing for a full day of football games followed by fun inside and outside.

Director of Operations Kelly Hogrebe is expecting party-goers to roll in early.

“Starting at 8 p.m. we have our DJs inside the parking lot,” Hogrebe said. “We are having a VIP area where tickets are $90 per person or $160 per couple and that’s all inclusive. All you can drink. There will be food and snacks provided as well.”

They’re also encouraging people to stay home if sick. Their employees are following CDC guidelines.

“Anyone who has been exposed is going to get tested…making sure they’re wearing masks after the time needed,” Hogrebe said. “We’re encouraging everybody to obviously take all of the precautions necessary for themselves.”

There will be fireworks at Seville Tower and at Pensacola Beach.

