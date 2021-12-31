ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola businesses prepare for big NYE celebration

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SH5Ci_0dZbSqLc00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown Pensacola Friday night for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

As we see an increase in COVID-19, many business owners said they’ll have no mask requirements, social distancing or capacity limits. They’re encouraging everyone to make the best choice for themselves.

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

Downtown Pensacola is planning to return to a normal New Year’s Eve.

Seville Quarter Marketing Director Buck Mitchell is exited about the the New Year’s Eve festivities.

“We should have downtown 40,000 or 50,000 people,” Mitchell said. “That’s where the party is gonna be.”

Seville Quarter is one of the most popular party spots downtown.

Health officials are concerned about the large crowds as we end this year the way we started it seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“People are getting back to work and the fun is happening,” Mitchell said. “We do ask you if you’re not feeling well or if you’re compromised, please don’t come out.”

Down the street, 200 South is preparing for a full day of football games followed by fun inside and outside.

Director of Operations Kelly Hogrebe is expecting party-goers to roll in early.

“Starting at 8 p.m. we have our DJs inside the parking lot,” Hogrebe said. “We are having a VIP area where tickets are $90 per person or $160 per couple and that’s all inclusive. All you can drink. There will be food and snacks provided as well.”

They’re also encouraging people to stay home if sick. Their employees are following CDC guidelines.

“Anyone who has been exposed is going to get tested…making sure they’re wearing masks after the time needed,” Hogrebe said. “We’re encouraging everybody to obviously take all of the precautions necessary for themselves.”

There will be fireworks at Seville Tower and at Pensacola Beach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Mardi Gras Tree Lighting Ceremony two weeks away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The City of Mobile is hosting the Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree ceremony Jan. 15 in Mobile.  The tree lighting ceremony will kick-off this year’s Mardi Gras festivities. The event will also feature music from the Six Piece Suits. The tree lighting ceremony will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at University Avenue in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a shooting on Jan. 2 at University Ave. in Mobile. One person was grazed by a bullet and their injuries are minor, according to Mobile Police. WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
Local
Florida Sports
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Pensacola Beach, FL
Pensacola, FL
Sports
City
Seville, FL
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Alabama town celebrates NYE with a fiery tradition

BLACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Along the Alabama-Florida line, one of the most unusual New Year’s Eve traditions takes place. The town of Black in Geneva County hosts its annual ‘Fireball Toss’ where balls of yarn are soaked in kerosene and then lit on fire. It allows a person a few seconds to handle before getting […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Foggy start to 2022 with MoonPie drop

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A warm, humid and foggy start to 2022 in Mobile. This was the scene in downtown Mobile last night as people rang in the New Year and welcomed 2022 during the MoonPie Drop. They also had fireworks and live music for people to enjoy.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

How has the pandemic impacted your NYE plans?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As people get ready to celebrate the new year a lot of people say they’ll stay in tonight, due in part to COVID concerns. I went around a gas station in Mobile with a simple question. “How if at all, has COVID impacted your NYE plans?” A lot of people had […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Football Games#Cdc#Nye#Downtown Pensacola#Seville Quarter#Operations Kelly Hogrebe#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Cell tower catches fire in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People on their cell phones might expect some service interruptions in south Baldwin County. A cell tower caught fire before 9 Friday morning. According to a Facebook post from the City of Gulf Shores, the tower is located near Clubhouse Drive and West 2nd Street. The tower has been taken […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Orange Street, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a shooting Jan. 2 where one woman suffered life-threatening injuries.  The shooting happened at 1558 Orange Street in Mobile, according to Mobile Police.  WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

No injuries after tornado touchdown in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — No injuries have been reported after a tornado touched down in Walton County. Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the tornado made landfall around 2 p.m. in DeFuniak Springs in the Bellini Road area and had damaged several homes. WCSO alongside Liberty Volunteer Fire Department is currently on scene working to […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
WKRG News 5

30A “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners still flying

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Seagrove Beach homeowner flying the “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners is not backing down in his fight against Walton County. Marvin Peavy was found in non-compliance with Walton County code last month for the almost three-story-tall banners. The code prohibits signage of any kind along the scenic […]
POTUS
WKRG News 5

New Year’s Eve Party in Gulfport ends in mass shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — Gulfport Police Department confirms three people were killed and four others were injured on New Year’s Eve after gunfire broke out at a street party in the Gaston Point community of Gulfport.  WLOX reports that the shooting happened at the 1200 block of Lewis Avenue after a fight broke out at […]
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Severe weather damage in the Wiregrass

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe weather was reported hitting the Wiregrass on Sunday afternoon. In Dothan, high wind peaks of 65 miles per hour were reported but those wind speeds have not been confirmed. Winds however were strong enough to knock over a tree that then took down a power line on Haisten Drive […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Murder under investigation in Florida

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a fatal shooting in Malone. Deputies were called to a home on 10th Avenue at about 12:55 a.m. Friday. Officials said they found a 33-year-old man dead outside the home. No suspect is in custody and no […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy