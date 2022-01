On November 29, 2021 the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued new guidance under Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 120 (the “Bulletin”) on estimating the fair value of share-based compensation under Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) Topic 718, Compensation—Stock Compensation (“Topic 718”) that leaves some key questions unanswered and that we expect will significantly curtail, if not eliminate, the granting of so-called “spring-loaded” equity awards. The new guidance comes on the heels of reports on “spring-loaded” stock options granted to senior executives prior to the announcement of significant positive news. The Bulletin notes that “[t]he staff has observed numerous instances where companies have granted share-based compensation while in possession of positive material non-public information, including share-based payment transactions that are commonly referred to as being “spring-loaded.”’

