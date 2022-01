From time to time, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) provides interpretative accounting guidance, referred to as staff accounting bulletins (SABs), to public companies. On November 24, 2021, the SEC released SAB 120, which addresses the estimation of the fair value of share grants such as stock options, restricted shares, performance awards, and other equity awards when a company issues an equity award just prior to the release of positive non-public information. This type of equity award is referred to in SAB 120 as a “spring-loaded” award. If the award is spring-loaded, the SEC believes the company may need to value the award for accounting and proxy purposes at an amount greater than the reported share price at the date of grant.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO