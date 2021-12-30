ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Do Hitting the Gym and Hitting the Bottle Go Hand in Hand?

By Becky Upham
EverydayHealth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you work out regularly to improve your overall health, you may want to pay extra attention to how much alcohol you’re drinking. New research finds that physically fit men and women are more than twice as likely to be moderate or heavy drinkers compared with people who don’t exercise...

www.everydayhealth.com

Comments / 7

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and These Are the Foods and Drinks That Make You Pee More Frequently’

There are moments in life—say when you’re pregnant, of a certain age, or just set a goal for yourself to double your water intake—when peeing like, all the time, is inevitable. But even in those stages of life there are things that can be done to mitigate bathroom runs. In fact, no matter your age or gender there are specific foods and drinks that will, if consumed plentifully, make you feel like you have to pee roughly a thousand times a day.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Cardiorespiratory Fitness#Gym#The University Of Texas#Americans#Centers#Dise
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?. The best treatment for high blood pressure is to take daily medication, eat a healthy diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, avoid salt, limit alcohol intake, exercise regularly. Some people may benefit from weight loss if they are overweight or obese.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Foods to Eat When You Have High Blood Pressure

If you’ve been diagnosed with hypertension, or high blood pressure, your doctor has probably advised you to make a number of lifestyle modifications, such as exercise and dietary changes. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), eating a diet of nutrient-rich, low-sodium foods can lower blood pressure naturally.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Hep

How much alcohol can I safely drink?

The evidence is clear: Drinking alcohol is associated with a host of health problems, including liver disease and cancer. Public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others allow for moderate alcohol consumption, but experts emphasize that this level of drinking is lower risk—not necessarily “safe.”
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy