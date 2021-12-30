Mummified forest tells tale of changing north

VISALIA – The Kaweah River runs through Three Rivers and acts as an outdoor playground where local children experience, explore and extol its natural beauty. Growing up in Three Rivers, Anna Villavicencio has spent countless hours of her youth wondering and pondering the river and the riparian ecosystem it creates. Unfortunately, her hikes along the river have seen an increase in trash and have had to withstand the effects of wildfires over the last few years of her life. Anna, and a small group of her environmentally conscience friends, decided to make an “eco pact” to clean up their hometown habitat in the hopes of inspiring others to do the same. Anna, along with Jayla Karplus, Alice Warner, and Abby Nesmith, called themselves the Kaweah Kweens, and they are the subject of locally acclaimed short documentary of the same name.

THREE RIVERS, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO