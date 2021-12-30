ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Mummified forest tells tale of changing north

By Ned Rozell
Frontiersman
 4 days ago

Twelve summers ago, Joel Barker was measuring gases wafting from the tundra on Ellesmere Island in Canada’s far north. One day he took a break from his duties to check out a report from a warden stationed there at Canada’s northernmost national park — in a land that has not hosted...

www.frontiersman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

After thousands of years, an iconic whale confronts a new enemy

For millennia, vast expanses of the Arctic Ocean have been untouched by humans, ocean where narwhals and other marine mammals lived undisturbed. Now that climate change is causing sea ice to melt, there has been an uptick of human activity in the Arctic. This has resulted in significantly more noise from an array of human sources, including seismic surveys, mine blasts, port projects and cruise ships.
ANIMALS
chinookobserver.com

Scientists call for more forest protection to fight climate change

Researchers say the U.S. needs to establish new strategic forest reserves to protect wildlife and reduce the carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. A new study maps the Western forests that would store the most carbon and help the most species if they were given the same level of protection from logging, grazing and mining as designated wilderness areas receive.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alaska State
Smithonian

Ancient Sheep Poop Tells the Tale of the Faroe Islands’ First Inhabitants

Around 850 C.E., Vikings sailing on newly developed long-distance ships arrived on the remote Faroe Islands, located between Norway and Iceland in the North Atlantic. But a new study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment suggests these Scandinavians weren’t the first people to get there. Instead, the team argues, ancient sheep feces found at the bottom of a lake indicates that the Celts set foot on the islands some 300 to 500 years before the Vikings.
WILDLIFE
leadvilleherald

Stein tells tale of Twin Lakes serpent

The following story, the first part of which is reprinted below with minimal edits, originally appeared in the Carbonate Chronicle on Saturday, July 12, 1884. It was written by Orth Stein, famed teller of tall tales, as a follow-up to “A Hideous Visitor,” which appeared in the June 28, 1884 Carbonate Chronicle and was reprinted in the Oct. 14, 2021 Herald Democrat.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#University Of Calgary#Far North#Musk#Ohio State University#The University Of Alberta
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
People

Baby Dinosaur Discovered Coiled Inside 70-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Egg

A 70-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur egg discovered in China is giving scientist the opportunity to study dinosaur incubation. Nicknamed Baby Yingliang — after the Chinese museum where it was discovered — the fossil preserves the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur and shows the baby dinosaur curled up perfectly inside, CNN reported.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
TheConversationAU

100 years ago, this man discovered an exquisite parrot thought to be extinct. What came next is a tragedy we must not repeat

Exactly 100 years ago tomorrow, a bird that had been relegated to extinction made a comeback. The exquisitely beautiful paradise parrot was rediscovered by Cyril Jerrard, a grazier from Gayndah in Queensland’s Burnett district, on December 11 1921. But its return was fleeting. Scattered pairs were seen around Gayndah until 1929. Some were seen around nearby Gin Gin in the 1930s. After that came only rumour and hope. Today, the paradise parrot has the tragic status of extinct. It’s the only mainland Australian bird species known to have suffered that fate since colonisation. On the 100th anniversary of the parrot’s rediscovery, we might...
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
SCIENCE
ESA Blog Navigator

99 objects telling tales from ESA’s technical heart

From simulated moondust to an ultraflat floor, a 3D-printed human bone to a wall decoration that once flew on the Hubble Space Telescope, the new 99 Objects of ESA ESTEC website gives visitors a close-up view of intriguing, often surprising artefacts assembled together to tell the story of ESA’s technical heart.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Glaciologist made CBE for world-leading climate change research

A ground-breaking climate change researcher hopes her work on ice sheets and sea-level rise will inspire more young people, especially women and girls, to go into environmental sciences.Tavi Murray, professor of glaciology in the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Swansea University has been made a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list.Prof Murray, whose work spans the fields of physics, geography and computer science, was recognised for her research into the contribution from glaciers and ice sheets to global sea-level rise.I very much hope to inspire young scientists, especially girls and women, to work in science and on...
SCIENCE
Boston

Steller’s sea eagle makes its way to Maine for the New Year

Hundred of birders flocked to the Pine Tree State for a glimpse of the rare raptor. A rare eagle, recently spotted in Massachusetts, has made its way to Maine. Hundreds of birders gathered in Georgetown, Maine, on New Year’s Eve to view the Steller’s sea eagle, likely the same one seen recently near the Taunton River, according to the Portland Press Herald.
MAINE STATE
thesungazette.com

Three Rivers students tell story of climate change in community

VISALIA – The Kaweah River runs through Three Rivers and acts as an outdoor playground where local children experience, explore and extol its natural beauty. Growing up in Three Rivers, Anna Villavicencio has spent countless hours of her youth wondering and pondering the river and the riparian ecosystem it creates. Unfortunately, her hikes along the river have seen an increase in trash and have had to withstand the effects of wildfires over the last few years of her life. Anna, and a small group of her environmentally conscience friends, decided to make an “eco pact” to clean up their hometown habitat in the hopes of inspiring others to do the same. Anna, along with Jayla Karplus, Alice Warner, and Abby Nesmith, called themselves the Kaweah Kweens, and they are the subject of locally acclaimed short documentary of the same name.
THREE RIVERS, CA
Volume One

A TRIP THROUGH HISTORY: New Book Tells Tale of Yellowstone Trail

25 years. 45,000 miles. 15 drawers stuffed full of maps and documents. These stats detail what it took Altoona residents John and Alice Ridge to create their newly released, 428-page, 8.5 x 11-inch, one-inch thick, travelogue with 300 maps and 800 pictures titled A Good Road from Plymouth Rock to Puget Sound, A Modern Guide to Driving the Historic Yellowstone Trail, 1912-1930.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy