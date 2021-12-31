Passengers stranded at SEA are finally getting out

The good news is the logjam of delayed or canceled flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport eased a bit Thursday, but the snow currently falling is not going to do anything to help that process.

There are still people stuck at the airport just trying to get to their final destination.

After days of being stuck at the airport, quite a few passengers are finally getting out; but baggage claim is still a mess.

Maria Gutleben has been struggling for two days to get home to Bethel, Alaska from New York City, but she’s gotten only as far as SEA.

“I’ve had to rebook my flight reservation four or five times,” said Gutleben. “Yes, but I made it.”

Heidi Crosby has been at SEA for two days, and she is not too happy about her wait for a flight to Dallas-Fort Worth.

“And then they wouldn’t pay for hotel or anything,” said Crosby. “Alaska Airlines, they said it was weather and it was beyond their control.”

Kate Hudson, a SEA spokesperson, says the airlines are slowly clearing up the backlog of flights canceled after days of snow.

“We still are in cold weather operations,” said Hudson. “but flights are catching up from the delays we have been experiencing since Sunday, Dec. 26th.”

One look at baggage claims shows there is still a backlog of unclaimed luggage. So Hudson recommends that anyone who must fly should refrain from checking luggage to avoid another travel headache.

“If someone had a bag, had their flight canceled, many folks left the airport without their luggage,” she said. “And so, now there is a big effort to reunite those unclaimed bags with their owners.”

There is light at the end of the snowy tunnel, though. Both Crosby and Gutleben are getting out Thursday night.

“I’m going to ditch my doctor’s appointment and whatnot and just go home,” said Gutleben. “I am tired. I’ve been up for two days.”

KIRO 7 talked to a Queen Anne family stuck at LAX trying to get back to Seattle. They decided they didn’t want to wait until Thursday to get out, so they drove 1,100 miles, a 35-hour trip because of the snow. They arrived safely.

