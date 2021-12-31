ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Some restaurants change New Year’s Eve plans amid growing number of COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTtd7_0dZbRLOE00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Some restaurants in Little Rock are changing New Year’s Eve plans amid a growing surge in COVID-19 cases.

Thursday Arkansas reported its largest number of new cases in one day since the pandemic.

State health officials are now worried holiday gatherings could cause a spike in cases.

Long lines as Arkansans search for COVID-19 tests

“They’re already skyrocketing,” Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Dept. of Health said.

Dr. Tumlison is recommending people keep New Years’ celebrations small this year.

“This is a very contagious variant that we are dealing with,” Dr. Tumlison said.

Some area restaurants are putting holiday parties on hold this year.

Cache Restaurant will be hosting a dinner this year instead of their annual party.

“I think the more we congregate, the more issues we will have later on,” Cache Restaurant Event Coordinator Bonna Sanathong said.

Sanathong says a dinner allows the venue to space out customers. She says all staff will be required to wear masks as well.

Fauci defends CDC guidelines, says ‘We’re still in the middle of a pandemic’

“I know everyone wants to have a good time and everyone wants to celebrate and we all get that but at the same time reality still sits in the next day,” said Sanathong.

Some bars say they will remain open.

The Arkansas Department of Health says if you do plan to go out, try and find a place that is outside. If you are inside they suggest social distancing and wearing a mask as much as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Restaurants
Little Rock, AR
Coronavirus
Little Rock, AR
Restaurants
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Drink#Arkansans#The Arkansas Dept#Cache Restaurant#Cdc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 16 News

We asked our cleaning expert how to restart, refresh in the new year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the holidays come to an end, the post-holiday cleaning begins. From the fridge to the fireplace and everything in between, holiday celebrations result in needed tidying throughout the house. Additionally, it’s crucial to properly store decorations like Christmas ornaments to protect them and keep them […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX 16 News

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy