ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield weather forecast for Dec. 30: Rain, snow give way to sunny New Year’s Day

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8oqj_0dZbR77J00

Rain and snow over the Tehachapi mountains and desert area will diminish this evening. The threat of fog will return tonight into tomorrow morning, so please drive carefully.

Expect breezy conditions with strong gusty winds in our mountain and desert locations Friday afternoon and night. Plenty of sunshine in store for us on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

3.8 magnitude quake shakes area near Tupman, west of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tupman Sunday evening, west of Bakersfield, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at around 6:34 p.m. at a depth of 16 km in an area 2.5 miles west southwest of Tupman and 15.5 miles west southwest of Rosedale, according to data from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Grapevine is closed due to snow and ice, Hwy 58 still open at this time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine is closed in both directions due to snow and ice, according to California Highway Patrol. Highway 58 is still open at this time. Northbound traffic is being turned around at Parker Road in Castaic, according to Caltrans. Southbound traffic is being turned around at Grapevine Road. There is no […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP is pacing traffic over Grapevine due to fog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is pacing traffic over the grapevine due to dense fog in the area. Fog is visibility varying from 60 to 1000 feet depending on the area starting just south of Gorman and ending just south of Fort Tejon, according to the CHP Incident Page. Traffic is being […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Tehachapi, CA
KGET

Dozens plunge into the new year at McMurtrey Aquatic Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of residents took a frigid dip into the water at McMurtrey Aquatic Center to celebrate the new year. Participants took a ride down a slide into the icy water, then swam 25 yards. Some jumped right in before getting back to dry land for some much needed hot chocolate. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hwy 178 back open through canyon after rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 through the canyon has reopened after a rockslide blocked and damaged the roadway Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Eastbound traffic was shut at the mouth of the canyon, according to CHP. Westbound traffic was also closed. The rockslide happened between mile marker 19 and mile marker […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Vehicle engulfed in flames after collision east of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on the General Beale Road offramp at Highway 58 left a person in critical condition and a car fully engulfed in flames, according to California Highway Patrol. A car collided with a big rig and overturned down an embankment, catching fire, according to CHP. The crash was reported at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Feedback results show most 17 News viewers would not change their New Year’s plans due to COVID-19

Cities around the nation canceled or drastically scaled back New Year’s Eve celebrations amid a continued rise in COVID-19 cases. Others, however, kept the party alive — including many restaurants and bars in Bakersfield. But this happened under the reality that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. Nationally, average cases hit 300,000 for the first time. Here […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Saturday marks final day of Kwanzaa

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jan. 1 marked the final day of Kwanzaa celebrating Black history and culture. Each day of the weeklong holiday represents one of the principles of the holiday. Saturday’s principle is “Imani” — meaning “faith” in Swahili. Some other principles include self-determination, creativity, purpose and faith. Dr. Malana Karenga, a figure in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed by train northwest of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Saturday northwest of McFarland. The incident happened near Highway 43 and Pond Road and was reported at about 1:22 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Video showed passengers getting off the commuter train with their luggage. The investigation is ongoing.
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

KGET

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy