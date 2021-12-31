Bakersfield weather forecast for Dec. 30: Rain, snow give way to sunny New Year’s Day
Rain and snow over the Tehachapi mountains and desert area will diminish this evening. The threat of fog will return tonight into tomorrow morning, so please drive carefully.
Expect breezy conditions with strong gusty winds in our mountain and desert locations Friday afternoon and night. Plenty of sunshine in store for us on New Year’s Day.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
