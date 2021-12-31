ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Xcel Energy Will Start Rolling Electric Outages In Several Counties To Preserve Natural Gas Supply

By Ben Warwick
 3 days ago
(CBS4) – Xcel Energy is instituting rolling outages for several Colorado counties overnight, in an attempt to keep their statewide system up and running.

(credit: CBS)

The Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fire currently burning in Boulder County has impacted Xcel’s natural gas infrastructure that supports systems in Summit and Grand Counties. Periodic electric outages in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande, and Alamosa Counties can be expected for roughly eight hours. The outages are planned to last roughly 60 minutes.

Xcel customers in Summit and Grand Counties are being asked to conserve natural gas in an attempt to keep system reliability steady through the mountains. Law enforcement throughout the mountains are reminding people that these outages are planned and are asking them not to call 911.

(credit: CBS)

There is currently no Xcel natural gas service to customers in Superior and Louisville, and service will be out indefinitely. Officials cite safety concerns as a reason for the outage.

The Marshall Fire has burned 1,600 acres and nearly 600 homes have been burned so far in Boulder County.

