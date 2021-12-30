Looking back at Yoast in 2021

What a year it has been! Big things have happened within Yoast the company as well as in our Yoast SEO plugin. In this post, I look back at a wonderfully exciting 2021! In addition, I have asked Thijs de Valk – our brand new CEO – all kinds of questions...
Yoast SEO will be available for Shopify on January 18, 2022, the company announced Tuesday. Unlike the WordPress version of the app, which operates under a freemium model, Yoast SEO for Shopify will cost $29 per 30 days. Why we care. Yoast SEO is one of the most commonly used...
A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
Organic search and mobile rankings are updated daily. With ProRankTracker, you have the option, under certain plans, to check your rankings on demand. You can also enhance your SEO strategy by tracking your position in Featured Snippets. 19% of SERPs (search engine results pages) have Featured Snippets and 7.3% of...
WordPress sites may soon see a slight performance improvement on page loads, thanks to a fix for a performance regression in the core lazy loading feature. An analysis published in July 2021 showed that lazy loading applied too aggressively can have a negative impact on performance and that it’s better to eagerly load the images within the initial viewport.
In the dawn of the block theme era, the WordPress theme directory could use a reimagining. That is what Munir Kamal set out to do before WordPress 5.9 launches later this month. He announced an alternative theme directory on the Gutenberg Hub website earlier today. It lists all the block themes that are officially hosted on WordPress.org.
Fingerprinting is bad. It’s a term that refers to building up enough metadata about a user that you can essentially figure out who they are. JavaScript has access to all sorts of fingerprinting possibilities, which then combined with the IP address that the server has access to, means fingerprinting is all too common.
Trojanized installers of the Telegram messaging application are being used to distribute the Windows-based Purple Fox backdoor on compromised systems. That’s according to new research published by Minerva Labs, describing the attack as different from intrusions that typically take advantage of legitimate software for dropping malicious payloads. “This threat...
Are you seeing the ‘Comments are closed’ message on your WordPress posts?. This message is displayed when comments have been disabled on a post. However, some users report seeing the message unexpectedly. In this article, we’ll show you how to fix ‘Comments are closed’ in WordPress....
Nostalgic for those mobile phones with a physical keyboard? Brace yourself, because as of Tuesday many models of the once-indispensable BlackBerry devices will no longer work.
The Canadian company has decided to pull the plug on new updates of its operating system, meaning most BlackBerries that became synonymous with the emerging mobile digital culture of recent decades -- and were embraced by politicians and business executives -- will not operate correctly after January 4.
"As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 (emergency) functionality," the company said on its website last month.
The "end-of-life" (EOL) move, as Blackberry called it, impacts BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions.
ECOVACS, a company known for its legion of smart robot vacuums and mops, has announced its newest robot floor cleaner as part of CES 2022: The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni. This new robot vacuum and mop duo features more automation and innovative features that make it an even more hands-free floor cleaner than before since it will not only automatically vacuum and mop, but it also empties debris, and washes, dries and refills the mop all by itself. The Deebot X1 Omni will have a list price of $1,549.
Many of ECOVACS’ newer bots are both vacuums and mops and already...
