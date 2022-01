Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham has been cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocol but will not play on Saturday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Cunningham was placed into the protocol on Dec. 22. He was the first player on the roster to enter the protocol and was among at least eight individuals sidelined because of COVID-19 issues. Cunningham is one of six players set to return this week from the protocol.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO