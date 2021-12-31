Wanted Suffolk homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous by police

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police have announced charged that have been filed in relation to a fatal shooting that happened on December 28.

26-year-old Jerome Scott has been charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Demonz Wilson.

Officials were notified of a shooting at 8:50 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of North Capital Street in the Jericho area of Suffolk. Wilson was found dead on the scene.

Police said Scott is believed to be operating a black Mercedes Benz sedan or a dark colored Dodge Durango.

Officials also said Scott should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing.