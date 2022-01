Just a little over a year after announcing her relationship with Patrick Duffy, Happy Days star Linda Purl is opening up about the new love she has for the Dallas actor. During Entertainment Tonight’s Iconic Leading Men of the ‘90s segment, it was revealed that The Happy Days actress and Dallas alum notably began their relationship through long-distance zoom chats. Duffy then got into his car and drove a day straight to Purl’s home. “I was standing out in the driveway jumping up and down,” Purl recalled. “I’ve made a total fool of myself.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO