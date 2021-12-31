Kupuna Life: Class helps local seniors become comfortable using technology

A southern California barn is home to therapy cows helping those in need of comfort. Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita rehabilitates once abused, neglected or sick cows to be used as therapy animals for those in need. The animal rescue was founded by Ellie Laks over 20 years ago. Gentle Barn takes in a wide variety of animals with nowhere to go. Laks says she’s seen the power of spending time with animals again and again. She especially remembers one teenage girl in foster care who completely opened up after spending time with the therapy cows. The facility is open by appointment and each Sunday to the public to visit.

