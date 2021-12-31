Kupuna Life: Class helps local seniors become comfortable using technology

An 11-year-old schoolgirl has become the first child in the UK to have her kidney operated on using 3D technology.Libby, from Watchet, Somerset underwent surgery on her kidney after suffering a condition which meant she was often in severe pain.Using specialist 3D equipment, surgeons were able to operate faster and with greater accuracy.The step forward in treatment means hundreds more children across the country could benefit from having faster surgery.Other kinds of keyhole surgery performed at Bristol Children’s Hospital will also benefit from the new system.Libby had a blocked ureter, the tube that connects the kidneys to the bladder,...
