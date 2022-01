FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots came into Sunday needing to win and get one other result to go their way to assure themselves a playoff spot. The victory was locked up by halftime as New England hammered Jacksonville 50-10 at Gillette Stadium Sunday. When the horn sounded, there were still two results that could seal the postseason spot. Las Vegas’ late field goal gave the Raiders a win over Indianapolis. That result made the Patriots wait a little longer, but may have helped them in the long run.

