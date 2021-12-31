ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pickup slides, flips down Washington cliff; woman rescued

By Lindsay Nadrich, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F03mL_0dZbNZ4e00

KALAMA, Wash. ( KOIN ) — A woman was rescued after her pickup truck went off a cliff and into the river near Kalama, Washington, Thursday morning.

The woman told Cowlitz County Fire crews she turned off her 4-wheel drive near the bottom of the hill because conditions looked better, Chief Vic Leatzow told Nexstar’s KOIN.

But when she came around the corner, she lost control and slid straight off the cliff. Her pickup flipped as it fell about 60 to 70 feet down the embankment. The bottom of her truck was in the Kalama River.

Car narrowly escapes falling tree on Oregon interstate, frightening video shows

“She went between two trees and hit the cedar tree and actually broke the cedar tree,” Leatzow said. “When it came down into that rock chute, it wedged her vehicle between the cedar tree and the side of the rock chute.”

Rescuers said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was able to get out of the truck on her own and climb a few feet up to a small ledge.

Another man on his way to work told KOIN he noticed tire tracks going off the road. He said he pulled over and though he couldn’t see anything he heard the woman yelling. He told her he would get help, but he had to drive back up the hill to get cell service to call 911.

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

“If it hadn’t been for that, she might still be out there,” Leatzow said.

It took about two and a half hours for the technical rescue team to accomplish their task. They used ropes to climb down and pull the woman up the cliff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x10UE_0dZbNZ4e00
Cowlitz County Fire District 5 special operations in a rope rescue of a driver who went over a cliff into the Kalama River, December 30, 2021 (KOIN)

Firefighters said she was cold, but otherwise OK, and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Rescuers said it’s a miracle how this incident turned out.

“She needs to go buy some lottery tickets because to walk away from it, with what appeared to be no injuries, yeah, she’s very lucky,” Leatzow said. “Out of a 1000-yard area on that corner of the river that is the only – the only – spot that’s not 40-60 feet straight up and down rock wall.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WKRG News 5

No injuries after tornado touchdown in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — No injuries have been reported after a tornado touched down in Walton County. Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the tornado made landfall around 2 p.m. in DeFuniak Springs in the Bellini Road area and had damaged several homes. WCSO alongside Liberty Volunteer Fire Department is currently on scene working to […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalama, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Kalama, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Kalama, WA
WKRG News 5

Woman shot at Orange Street, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a shooting Jan. 2 where one woman suffered life-threatening injuries.  The shooting happened at 1558 Orange Street in Mobile, according to Mobile Police.  WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rope Rescue#Weather#Rescue Team#Technical Rescue#Accident#Nexstar#Koin Rrb
WKRG News 5

Tornado in Bainbridge leaves business roofless

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WDHN) — According to eye-witnesses, a tornado blew through Bainbridge, Georgia around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Owners of the Bearcat Express say it left just as soon as it came. “We see the rain, just regular rain. After five or ten minutes the rain stopped then came back again,” the Owner of Bearcat […]
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WKRG News 5

Cell tower catches fire in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People on their cell phones might expect some service interruptions in south Baldwin County. A cell tower caught fire before 9 Friday morning. According to a Facebook post from the City of Gulf Shores, the tower is located near Clubhouse Drive and West 2nd Street. The tower has been taken […]
GULF SHORES, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

One dead after being hit by truck near Bayou La Batre

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking in the roadway on Dec. 30., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division. On Thursday night at about 7 p.m., Joshua D Moorman, 40, a Moss Point resident, was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram […]
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
WKRG News 5

One woman dead after car overturns near Theodore

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers responded to a crash on Dec. 31 that resulted in the death of one woman.  Monique Joyce Cleavend, 32, was pronounced dead on scene after her Nissan Altima overturned.  The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 roughly one mile east of […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at University Avenue in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a shooting on Jan. 2 at University Ave. in Mobile. One person was grazed by a bullet and their injuries are minor, according to Mobile Police. WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide at South Bay Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Jan. 1 at an apartment complex in Mobile. At about 11:17 p.m., officers were called to South Bay Apartments in reference to a shooting.  A 41-year-old man was found dead at the apartment complex, according to a news release from the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

MPD: Woman stabs boyfriend and runs off on Baltimore Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed on Baltimore Street on New Year’s Eve. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute on Baltimore Street at 8:20 Friday night. Police say a couple was fighting and a woman stabbed her boyfriend in the chest and vandalized his […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy