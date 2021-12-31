One person shot on West Maxwell Street in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.Skanska ruled negligent, class-action lawsuit filed
At about 7:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home on W Maxwell Street near North “S” Street in reference to a shooting.
Deputies confirmed she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.
