Escambia County, FL

One person shot on West Maxwell Street in Escambia County

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

At about 7:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home on W Maxwell Street near North “S” Street in reference to a shooting.

Deputies confirmed she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

