Westport Fire Department will get a new fire chief in 2022 after more than three decades
Westport Fire Chief Robert Yost says he will retire effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Yost says he’s reached the maximum for his pension and is excited about going after other opportunities outside of the department.
When asked why the short notice, his response was simple – he “hates long goodbyes."
The First Selectman’s office says Deputy Chief Michael Kronick will succeed Yost as head of the department.
