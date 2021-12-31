ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Jersey Proud: Jackson teen supplies canine oxygen masks to public service dogs

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9Wme_0dZbMsc800

A teenager in Jackson made it possible to supply canine oxygen mask kits to dogs in public service.

Canine oxygen masks are vital for dogs who help sniff out whether a fire was intentionally set.

After a fire happens, the fire marshal uses a dog and their keen sense of smell to determine if there was foul play.

Shannon Calsetta was inspired by a yellow lab named Sammy, one of the dogs which performs such vital work.

The work that Sammy does prompted Calsetta to do some community fundraising to get enough money to buy 13 canine oxygen mask kits -- 39 masks in all for dogs like Sammy all over Ocean County.

Calsetta also won the Girl Scout Silver Award and was recognized by Ocean County commissioners for her work.

MORE: Jersey Proud

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Pets & Animals
Jackson, NJ
Government
Jackson, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen Mask#Dog#Service Dogs#Jersey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
News 12

News 12

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy