Jersey Proud: Jackson teen supplies canine oxygen masks to public service dogs

A teenager in Jackson made it possible to supply canine oxygen mask kits to dogs in public service.

Canine oxygen masks are vital for dogs who help sniff out whether a fire was intentionally set.

After a fire happens, the fire marshal uses a dog and their keen sense of smell to determine if there was foul play.

Shannon Calsetta was inspired by a yellow lab named Sammy, one of the dogs which performs such vital work.

The work that Sammy does prompted Calsetta to do some community fundraising to get enough money to buy 13 canine oxygen mask kits -- 39 masks in all for dogs like Sammy all over Ocean County.

Calsetta also won the Girl Scout Silver Award and was recognized by Ocean County commissioners for her work.

