Michigan State

Fireworks In Michigan: What To Know On New Year’s Eve

 3 days ago
(CBS Detroit) — As residents prepare to celebrate the new year, the state of Michigan has rules to follow on fireworks.

According to the state, fireworks can be used beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

They can only be used on personal properties and cannot be set off at schools, churches or on streets. Consumers can check local ordinances as they may have more restrictions than the state.

Violating firework laws could lead to prison or fines of up to $10,000.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New MI. Law Allows Kids Of Fallen Firefighters, Police Who Died In Line Of Duty Free College Tuition

(CBS DETROIT)– According to the US Fire Administration 78 firefighters have died in Michigan since 1990. One of those fallen hero’s Senior Firefighter Keion Boone. “I remember we had really bad winters and we would hear people stuck outside, we would be in bed he would get dressed get up, we didn’t even know these people, he didn’t know them he would go help push them out the snow,” said Valencia Boone, wife of fallen Senior Detroit Firefighter Keion Boone.
Former Michigan EGLE Employee Sentenced For Embezzlement

LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A former Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) employee is sentenced to one year in Ingham County Jail and three years’ probation after pleading guilty to embezzlement a few months ago. According to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, Joseph Pettit...
