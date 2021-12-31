COVID-19 takes life of longtime Nashville doctor, family says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “He was a very docile, a person with minimal words, but every time he spoke, they were very impactful words.”

That’s how 19-year-old Alexis Ndina is remembering her father, who said he passed away from COVID-19 just days before Christmas.

Dr. Dimitri Ndina was a loving father, husband, grandfather and a pharmaceutical doctor at Tennessee Oncology.

The 57-year-old was admitted to St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville a short time after he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.



“Sometime after his first vaccine and he somewhat brushed it off, usually when he gets sick he gets better the next day and then he was hospitalized on December 7th,” Alexis said.

Following a 12-day stint in the hospital, Dimitri passed away on December 20 from complications.

“They noted that he started to clot in his lower region so from his legs and started to work up,” Alexis explained.

His family is in disbelief, saying he was such a healthy man.



Alexis recalled the last words she said to her dad.

“I told him I loved him. He was a person who cared about how he looked so I kept telling him he was a very handsome man and all that,” Alexis said

Following in her father’s footsteps, Alexis also wants to be a doctor just like him.

“He’s taught me everything I know, everything in my life that has been from him has impacted me, and I am just going to continue to make him proud,” Alexis said.

She also shared a message for the community she believes her dad would want everyone to hear.

“To continue his legacy I want everyone to stay proactive in being healthy because that’s what he would have wanted.”

