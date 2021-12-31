ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

COVID-19 takes life of longtime Nashville doctor, family says

By Allie Lynch
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLJOC_0dZbMJA300

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “He was a very docile, a person with minimal words, but every time he spoke, they were very impactful words.”

That’s how 19-year-old Alexis Ndina is remembering her father, who said he passed away from COVID-19 just days before Christmas.

Dr. Dimitri Ndina was a loving father, husband, grandfather and a pharmaceutical doctor at Tennessee Oncology.

Nashville pediatrician addresses 3 common issues he hears regarding COVID vaccine

The 57-year-old was admitted to St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville a short time after he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Sometime after his first vaccine and he somewhat brushed it off, usually when he gets sick he gets better the next day and then he was hospitalized on December 7th,” Alexis said.

Following a 12-day stint in the hospital, Dimitri passed away on December 20 from complications.

Metro COVID-19 testing sites slammed ahead of the New Year

“They noted that he started to clot in his lower region so from his legs and started to work up,” Alexis explained.

His family is in disbelief, saying he was such a healthy man.

Alexis recalled the last words she said to her dad.

“I told him I loved him. He was a person who cared about how he looked so I kept telling him he was a very handsome man and all that,” Alexis said

Vanderbilt University delays spring semester due to surging COVID cases

Following in her father’s footsteps, Alexis also wants to be a doctor just like him.

“He’s taught me everything I know, everything in my life that has been from him has impacted me, and I am just going to continue to make him proud,” Alexis said.

She also shared a message for the community she believes her dad would want everyone to hear.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

“To continue his legacy I want everyone to stay proactive in being healthy because that’s what he would have wanted.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 90

alan turpin
2d ago

Given that he was a pharmacist and had waited a long time to get the vaxx., I am going to go out on a limb here and bet that he was coerced into getting it by his employer under threat of termination. I was fired in November for not getting. Sympathy for his family this should not have happened and his blood is on the the hands of Biden, Fauci, and probably his employer.

Reply(1)
42
Cory Deal
2d ago

The media can't stop pushing their narrative. This doctor died from the vaccine not the virus. Their headline claims he died from COVID-19. PROPAGANDA

Reply(7)
45
Harold North
2d ago

I'm afraid of what's happening in this world something badly has gone wrong I'm taking my chances without no vacs for me and that's the bottom line the doctor died from the first dose a healthy man this should be explained!!! 👉👁️👁️👈

Reply(6)
27
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#St Thomas#Tennessee Oncology#Metro#Vanderbilt University#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy