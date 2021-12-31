Meet the Texas heroes on Netflix’s Queer Eye season 6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “We’re in Texas, everybody!”

Netflix’s reality series “Queer Eye” returns for its sixth season on Dec. 31, and it’s all about Texas. “Can you believe?”

Saddle up! The Fab Five is back and helping change the lives of a new group of heroes — this time Texas heroes. The Fab Five is individually known as Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.

What you need to know about the heroes of season six

Cast of Queer Eye visit Broken Spoke. (Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix)

Terri White, dance instructor at the Broken Spoke: White is the daughter of James White, the founder of the legendary dance hall. “What is a honky-tonk?” France said. Leave it to Terri to help bring out the group’s inner southern roots, with a little instruction on the two-step.

Angel Flores, a trans barbell athlete from Austin : The former Texas Longhorn recently begin transitioning to become who she really is. She admits she struggles with insecurities but hopes the Fab Five can help.

The group will lend a hand to the prom committee at Navarro Early College High School in north Austin. The committee only has one week to pull the event together after getting a late approval because of COVID-19.

“Are we going to slay this prom so hard?” Van Ness said to a couple of students. “Are we gonna look better than we’ve ever even thought about looking?”

In the preview fans are also introduced to a father with dreams of being a DJ and a dirty cowboy in need of a good scrubbing.

The season will touch on Austin’s homeless problem by featuring one man who’s helping people experiencing homelessness in the city: Chris Baker, executive director of Austin nonprofit The Other Ones Foundation .

Jamie from Safe in Austin is being called “Snow White of Central Texas.” That’s because she’s a woman with a big Texas heart. Jamie cares for special needs animals at the nonprofit , giving a loving home to animals who were abused or neglected.

This season will focus on the struggles of the pandemic. (After all, filming of the show was postponed because of it.) The group will give encouragement to Sarah, the owner of OMG Squee in east Austin. The baker opened right before the pandemic and fears she’s one bad month from shutting down.

Karamo Brown, Jereka Thomas-Hockaday, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness in episode 604 of Queer Eye. (Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix)

The gang will also work their magical on Dr. Jereka Thomas . The doctor founded a COVID-19 testing center for underserved communities in Austin. In addition, Dr. Thomas leads the Central Texas Allied Health Institute, the only black-led medical learning institution in Central Texas. Dr. Thomas’ facility not only provided crucial help during the pandemic, but is also helping to train the future medical assistants of the world.

Now that you know a little about the heroes, it’s time to watch the Fab Five do what they do best. Hold on to your hats and get the tissues ready. Queer Eye season six is now streaming.

