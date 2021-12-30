ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Boys basketball: Kaleb Kanipe reaches 1,000-point mark in Union's win over Daviess

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
 3 days ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. -- Union County senior Kaleb Kanipe scored his 1,000th career point as the Braves won their fifth straight game with a 65-62 victory over Daviess County Thursday in the Sportscenter Shootout.

While Kanipe scored 15 points in the Braves' win, Izaiah Manuel led Union County (8-3) with 21 points. Ethan Corbett added 10.

Gage Phelps topped Daviess County (4-7) with 17 points, while Cole Burch added 12.

Union Co. 65, Daviess Co. 62

Union Co. (8-3)

Kris Hughes 1 0-0 2; Ethan Corbett 4 2-2 10; Eli Mackey 3 0-0 7; Iverson King 3 0-2 6; Kaleb Kanipe 7 0-0 15; Jarren Johnson 1 0-0 2; Izaiah Manuel 9 1-2 21; Kevon Theus 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 3-6 65. 3-point goals: 4 (Manuel 2, Mackey 1, Kanipe 1). Fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.

Daviess Co. (4-7)

Jonathan Moss 0 0-0 0; Cole Burch 3 6-8 12; Devonte McCampbell 2 0-3 4; Jack Payne 3 2-2 10; Isaiah Tomes 1 8-8 10; Gage Phelps 7 0-0 17; Max Dees 2 4-4 9. Totals: 18 20-25 62. 3-point goals: 6 (Phelps 3, Payne 2, Dees). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: Burch.

Union Co. 9 19 14 23 -- 65

Daviess Co. 15 15 16 16 -- 62

