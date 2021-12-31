Despite shift by MMSD, other area schools plan to return in-person as scheduled following winter break

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Thursday it will move to virtual learning and delay students’ return from winter break due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Dane County, but other school districts in the county are sticking to in-person learning.

News 3 Now reached out to schools across Dane County and elsewhere in south-central Wisconsin to see if they have similar plans.

BELLEVILLE

“Belleville currently has no plans to follow MMSD’s lead,” District Administrator Nate Perry said in an email Thursday night. “Belleville is not currently experiencing staffing issues.”

“Our local COVID numbers are better now than they were from December 13th through the 23rd. We also recently reached over 70% of the district’s population with a complete vaccination series, he added. “Of course, we will continue to monitor the situation within our district on a daily basis.”

BELOIT

As of Friday afternoon, the Beloit School District planned to return from winter break to a normal in-person schedule on Jan. 3.

DEERFIELD

“At this time, we plan to return to in person instruction on Jan 3 as scheduled,” District Administrator Michelle Jensen said in an email Thursday night.

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Principal Chuck Moore said leaders of High Point Christian School are “discussing options” Friday but are “unlikely to make a decision before (the close of business) on Friday,” he wrote in an email Thursday night, adding, “Leaning toward continuing to be open for in-person instruction.”

JANESVILLE

Winter break plans remain the same “as of the moment… with students returning to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022,” School District of Janesville public information officer Patrick Gasper said in an email Thursday night.

MARSHALL

Marshall District administrator Dan Grady said in an email Friday morning that Marshall public schools plan to continue with in-person learning on Jan. 3.

MCFARLAND

“The School District of McFarland will continue it current schedule and come back to school on Monday, January 3, 2022 with in-person instruction,” district Superintendent Dr. Wayne Anderson said in an email Friday morning.

MIDDLETON-CROSS PLAINS

“We are not, at present, planning to change our plan to return to in-person learning here in MCPASD on January 3,” Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue said in an email Thursday night.

MOUNT HOREB

“At this time, we plan on returning full-time, in-person on Monday, January 3, 2022,” district Superintendent Dr. Steve Salerno said in an email Friday morning.

OREGON

The Oregon School District plans to hold classes in-person starting on Jan. 3, 2022. “We are continuing to follow the most updated health & safety guidance and will monitor COVID-19 cases and staffing, as we have done throughout the pandemic,” Oregon School District Director of Communications Erika Mundinger said in an email on Friday.

VERONA

“The Verona Area School District plans to return to in-person instruction as scheduled,” Chad Wiese, the district’s superintendent of business services, told News 3 Now in an email Thursday night. “As we have been all first semester, we will continue to monitor staffing numbers and Covid positive cases.”

The district will continue to work with health officials to guide safety protocols and mitigation strategies, he added.

