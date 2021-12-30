ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Thursday's college basketball highlights: Wesleyan rally falls short

By Joe Geren, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago

Iowa Wesleyan' University's rally fell short and Mayville State defeated the Tigers, 73-67, in a Bruin Classic men's basketball game at Bellevue, Nebraska, Thursday night.

Mayville State led 37-27 at halftime, but the Tigers rebounded with a 40-36 run in the second half.

Mayville State's Sam Grayson led all scorers with 16 points. Colby Dillenbeck scored 14 and Latrelle Franklin added a dozen.

Four Tigers reached double figures. Alex Dentlinger, a junior from New London, led with 14 points. Francis Okwuosah had 13 points and nine rebounds and Marvin Bateman scored 11 points. Kaleb Cresswell, a junior from Fort Madison, had 10 points.

Iowa Wesleyan's Carver Locke scored nine points and Dylan Hurley added seven points and 10 rebounds.

Mayville State improved to 7-4. Iowa Wesleyan (5-11) hosts Lincoln Christian (4-10) Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Ruble Arena.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

AUGUSTANA 79, MONMOUTH 54: The Vikings' fast start proved to be too much for Monmouth College at Rock Island, Illinois,

Augustana jumped out to leads of 28-10 and 51-21 at the first two quarter stops. The Vikings sank 33 of 61 shots for 54.1 percent, Monmouth made just 18 of 65 for 27.7 percent.

Augustana's Lauren Hall led all scorers with 19 points. Kaitlyn Osmulski paced the Fighting Scots with 16 points and Josie Morgan added 14.

Augustana improved to 6-5. Monmouth (6-3) next plays Monday at St. Louis, facing undefeated Webster (9-0).

TIGER GAME POSTPONED: Iowa Wesleyan's game with Cottey College (6-10) scheduled for Thursday was postponed.

Iowa Wesleyan (9-3) plays Mount Mercy (4-11) New Year's Day at Cedar Rapids.

