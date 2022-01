Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. The Wizards keep taking hits. After Spencer Dinwiddie, Raul Neto and Aaron Holiday were all placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, they turned to Brad Wanamaker on a 10-day contract to be the starting point guard. Wanamaker was just placed in protocols. With all four point guards still sidelined, the Wizards will experiment with Bradley Beal there. Corey Kispert will now re-enter the starting five on the wing.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO