ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Sloan Kettering Institute Scientists retool CAR T cells to serve as ‘micropharmacies’ for cancer drugs

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Immunotherapies called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells use genetically engineered versions of a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer. These treatments have energized cancer care, especially for people with certain types of blood cancers. Now, scientists at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI) have developed new...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Secrets of regulatory T cell development reveal clinical possibilities

Immunologists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have identified biochemical "switches" that control development of regulatory T cells and offer a novel strategy for treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The research appeared earlier this month in the journal Cell Reports. The findings mark significant progress in understanding regulatory T...
SCIENCE
scienceworldreport.com

RegMedNet Explains How CAR-T Therapy Can Engineer Patients’ Immune Cells to Treat Their Cancers

New studies highlight CAR-T therapy's success in treating acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoma. 20 years ago, virtually all cancer treatments involved surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. But the past two decades have seen advances in targeted therapies like trastuzumab (Herceptin®) and imatinib (Gleevec®), which target cancer cells by homing in on molecular changes in these cells. Today, targeted therapies like these are now standard treatments for various cancers.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Researchers describe a mechanism that impairs cancer cell proliferation and induces death

UAB and Vall d’Hebron researchers identified the mechanism by which inhibitors of the ERK5 protein kinase impair the proliferation of cancer cells and induce their death. The results, obtained using human cancer cell lines, demonstrate that ERK5 inhibition activates cytotoxic autophagy, a process that triggers cancer cell death, without affecting healthy cells. A combination of ERK5 inhibitors and chemotherapy could improve cancer treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Completing the cancer jigsaw puzzle with single-cell multiomics

Recent advances in single-cell multiomics have provided holistic views of the multifaceted state of a cell and its interaction with the environment. The rapid development of these technologies has offered a unique opportunity to analyse the molecular and cellular heterogeneity in cancer, and could lead to better cancer diagnosis, treatment and prognosis.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
MedicalXpress

Development of a new gastric cancer model: Identification of gastric cancer stem cells

Researchers have succeeded in establishing a mouse model that develops gastric cancer closely resembling advanced human gastric cancer. Using this model, they have discovered gastric cancer stem cells, i.e. Lgr5+ gastric cancer cells, essential for the development, maintenance, and metastasis of cancer. The study provides an experimental system that enables detailed analysis of highly malignant gastric cancer and is expected to lead to the development of a breakthrough treatment for advanced human gastric cancer.
CANCER
mskcc.org

Sloan Kettering Institute Year in Review: 10 Noteworthy Science Breakthroughs of 2021

The mission of the Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI) at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is to pursue the best biological science wherever it leads. This past year, SKI scientists made groundbreaking discoveries across the biomedical spectrum — from how proteins function at the atomic scale to a new understanding of what causes diabetes. These breakthroughs in fundamental research are essential to understanding the biology of cancer and developing new treatments. Below are 10 remarkable science stories from 2021.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop new device to detect skin cancer

In the United States alone, about 3.3 million people are diagnosed with basal and squamous cell cancers (skin cancers) per year. Skin cancer is still detected using visual examination, a method of limited reliability for early detection, subtype determination, or measuring the extent of skin invasion. In a new study...
CANCER
MedCity News

Sanofi’s $1B Amunix acquisition aims for targeted, safer T cell engagers for cancer

When it comes to treating solid tumors, T cell engagers have fallen short due to dangerous toxicity in healthy tissues despite a design that’s supposed to be targeted in effect. Drug research has advanced several different approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy of this drug class and Sanofi is committing $1 billion to acquire Amunix in a bet that the preclinical-stage biotech can overcome hurdles that have kept T cell engagers from finding broader adoption.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Micropharmacies
cornell.edu

Lymphoma Cell Metabolism May Provide New Cancer Target

Aggressive and relatively common lymphomas called diffuse large B cell lymphomas (DLBCLs) have a critical metabolic vulnerability that can be exploited to trick these cancers into starving themselves, according to a study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell’s Ithaca campus. The researchers, whose study was published Dec....
ITHACA, NY
EurekAlert

Protecting people with cancer from COVID-19: New recommendations from cancer guidelines organization

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [January 4, 2022] — Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) published significant updates to the expert consensus recommendations on vaccination and pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in people with cancer. The NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis meets frequently to review all available research and provide evidence-based best practices for keeping people with cancer as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated guidance—available at NCCN.org/covid-19—includes information on the preventive use of human monoclonal antibodies in addition to the following principals:
CANCER
EurekAlert

Major financial hardship common after cancer diagnosis, despite Insurance

Despite having access to health insurance, nearly three out of four patients with metastatic colorectal cancer experienced major financial hardship during the first year after their diagnosis. These are the findings of a recent study of almost 400 patients by researchers at the SWOG Cancer Research Network, a cancer clinical trials group funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The work is just published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).
CANCER
Nature.com

Engineering CAR-T cells to activate small-molecule drugs in situ

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells represent a major breakthrough in cancer therapy, wherein a patient's own T cells are engineered to recognize a tumor antigen, resulting in activation of a local cytotoxic immune response. However, CAR-T cell therapies are currently limited to the treatment of B cell cancers and their effectiveness is hindered by resistance from antigen-negative tumor cells, immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment, eventual exhaustion of T cell immunologic functions and frequent severe toxicities. To overcome these problems, we have developed a novel class of CAR-T cells engineered to express an enzyme that activates a systemically administered small-molecule prodrug in situ at a tumor site. We show that these synthetic enzyme-armed killer (SEAKER) cells exhibit enhanced anticancer activity with small-molecule prodrugs, both in vitro and in vivo in mouse tumor models. This modular platform enables combined targeting of cellular and small-molecule therapies to treat cancers and potentially a variety of other diseases.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Cancer Health

Cells Accumulate Cancer-Causing Mutations With Age

Cells with cancer-causing mutations become increasingly common as people age, according to findings published in Aging and Cancer. To understand how cancer develops, researchers have been keen to examine genetic changes in human cells at different ages. Advanced sequencing technology has helped show that large numbers of human cells carry oncogenic, or cancer-causing, mutations—even in people who have not yet developed cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, about 40% of people will develop cancer over the course of their lifetime—which means a majority of people won’t.
CANCER
Medscape News

Trending Clinical Topic: CAR T-cell Therapy

Each week, we identify one top search term, speculate about what caused its popularity, and provide an infographic on a related condition. If you have thoughts about what's trending and why, share them with us on Twitter or Facebook. Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center.
TAMPA, FL
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy