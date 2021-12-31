ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession season 4: Can anyone work with Kendall Roy?

Cover picture for the articleAs we prepare for Succession season 4, whenever that may be, why not continue to think about Kendall Roy’s future?. For most of season 3, it didn’t appear as though there was any way anyone in his own family would ever want to work with him again. Think about how he...

This Is Us season 6: Justin Hartley on eventual series finale, ending

There are a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to This Is Us season 6, but there’s also one thing to be concerned over: The ending. Do we have a lot of confidence in Dan Fogelman and a lot of his writing staff? Sure, but we’re also well aware of how polarizing in general a series finale can be. There aren’t a lot of people who universally agree that the end of a given show is “good.” There are always divided opinions and at this point, we’re used to that. If you are a writer, the best thing that you can hope for is that viewers understand your ending, even if they don’t agree with every single twist you’re bringing out.
Succession season 4: Five characters who need a larger spotlight

We’re a long ways out until the premiere of Succession season 4, but we have a lot to think about in the interim. Take, for example, what characters we’d like to see more of moving forward!. Because season 3 of Succession was so short at just nine episodes,...
Succession season 4: Is there a future for Roman, Gerri?

There’s no questioning in our mind that the relationship between Roman and Gerri is one of the most fascinating things about the past two seasons of Succession. With that in mind, we certainly think it’s going to lead to some interesting developments coming up between the two of them.
Not Over It: Succession Season 3 and That Game-Changing Finale

Cue the iconic theme music, because this week's episode of Not Over It is all about Succession. The third season recently came to an end, leaving us with a lot to talk about — and speculate on — until we're reunited with the Roy family in season four. We're breaking it all down — the highs and lows of the season, Tom's slow burn into betrayal, and, of course, Kendall's insane birthday bash.
Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Expect more layers to Tory

We’re just two days away from the Cobra Kai season 4 premiere on Netflix and as you would imagine, rivalries will be a big part of the story. One former rivalry in Johnny and Daniel is going to be coming together for the sake of stopping John Kreese and Cobra Kai. At this point, that guy has a rivalry with both of them.
Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale: When is it set to air?

For anyone out there excited to see the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale, we have a good sense now as to when it will air. Not only that, but its larger importance in the show as a whole!. Let’s start here by diving into the specific air date,...
Youtube
The Blacklist season 9: Are we in decision time on a possible season 10?

Are we getting close to a very pivotal point in the lifespan of The Blacklist? We’d argue so, especially as we inch ever closer to the show’s big return on Thursday night. For right now, here’s where things stand: The majority of season 9 is still to come on NBC, and no one has ever confirmed that this will be the final season. Yet, over the next few weeks the network needs to figure this out in order to ensure we get a proper conclusion. This is a series deeply entrenched in mythology and because of that, there needs to be a good bit of effort put into making sure these stories all have proper conclusions. The creative team needs to know early, and we think the same could be said for the fans.
Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale promo: Will Angela stop Dexter?

As we prepare now for the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale on Showtime next week, we have a good sense of what’s ahead. First and foremost, Kurt Caldwell is dead. In Dexter Morgan’s mind, he probably thinks that is the end of everything — other than, of course, not having a place to live. That’s inevitably going to change, though, with Angela Bishop being the big reason why.
Euphoria season 2 poster puts Zendaya front and center

For those who are unaware, Euphoria season 2 is poised to premiere on HBO come January 9 — why not go ahead and check out the latest poster?. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a new image of series star Zendaya as Rue, seemingly standing in front of some sort of bright light. The tagline here is perhaps the most important part of the whole poster: “remember this feeling.”
Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: EP on John Kreese, Terry Silver conflict

It’s already been established that Terry Silver is going to be a huge part of Cobra Kai season 4. Not only that, but he’ll be working at the famous dojo alongside John Kreese. The two are fighting in some ways for its legacy, as Kreese claims that if he loses to Johnny and Daniel at the All Valley, he will close up shop for good.
Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? More on season 1 episode 11

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Given where we are in the story right now, it absolutely makes sense to want more info!. Obviously, we’re right there with so many of you in wanting another episode on the air; we’re just not going to get it for the next couple of weeks. The network has already confirmed that the drama won’t be coming back until Tuesday, January 11 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The title for this hour is “Just Desserts” and if you do want more details all about it, be sure to check out the synopsis below:
Cobra Kai season 4 episode 6: Did Nichole Brown, Aisha return?

Is Nichole Brown back as Aisha on Cobra Kai season 4? We know there’s been a demand to see her for a while. At the start of season 3, it was a stunner to see that the character was so quickly written out of the narrative. Sure, we understand the narrative driving force of wanting to get her away from the Valley and the karate world (many parents would probably consider that after the school fight), but she was such a huge part of the first two seasons! She was also a longtime friend of Samantha LaRusso and seeing that relationship play out within the first two seasons was hugely significant.
