Succession season 4: Can anyone work with Kendall Roy?

Are we getting close to a very pivotal point in the lifespan of The Blacklist? We’d argue so, especially as we inch ever closer to the show’s big return on Thursday night. For right now, here’s where things stand: The majority of season 9 is still to come on NBC, and no one has ever confirmed that this will be the final season. Yet, over the next few weeks the network needs to figure this out in order to ensure we get a proper conclusion. This is a series deeply entrenched in mythology and because of that, there needs to be a good bit of effort put into making sure these stories all have proper conclusions. The creative team needs to know early, and we think the same could be said for the fans.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO