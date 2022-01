Getting a credit card is easy. Swiping it is even easier. However, if you rack up a huge credit card debt, getting out of it could turn into a financially and mentally hectic job for the average American household. The average interest on credit cards is above 20 percent and paying the monthly minimum of one or two percent of your total outstanding debt could take years before you finally become debt-free.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO