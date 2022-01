The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.50 levels and traded in the range of 74.47-74.61 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.55 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.5717. The USDINR pair rose sharply today because the US dollar strengthened globally as investors expect an earlier-than-expected interest rates hike by the US Federal Reserve in 2022. The US Fed had earlier announced that it would wrap up the asset purchase tapering programme by March 2022, after which it would hike interest rates to control inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO