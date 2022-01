Curren$y is one of the most consistent artists out here and whenever he drops a project, fans get excited. His Pilot Talk series always seems to bring the hits, and on Friday, Curren$y provided us with the perfect early Christmas gift in the form of Pilot Talk 4. The mixtape is mostly carried by himself, however, there is one song that features Jay Electronica, or we at least thought it did. "AD6" is a standout on the mixtape and if you were to go to YouTube, you could find the version with Jay Elec. On the official release, however, the only artist here is Curren$y himself.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO