Check out the best Bellator MMA knockouts of 2021 | Video

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
One of the mixed martial arts’ greatest fighters, BJ Penn has lost someone very close to his heart. BJ Penn is one of the greatest to ever do it in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and one of the best to grace the UFC octagon. Penn has been the welterweight champion and the lightweight champion. The fighter has lost his father yesterday and shared with the world the sad news.
‘The thrill & the agony’ could not describe Michael Chiesa’s night in Las Vegas any better. The UFC Welterweight would have all of the emotions on Saturday night at UFC 269. Chiesa attended the star-studded event, sitting next to big names like Miesha Tate and Aljamain Sterling. He would have some of the best seats in the house, but not even these front-row tickets wouldn’t be enough for Chiesa, come the co-main event.
Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Petr Yan have all been called the best boxer in MMA but there’s only one fighter on the UFC roster who’s about to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who will be...
Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MMA Legend Chael Sonnen gets himself in some serious trouble on a Saturday night, the former UFC title-challenger and the Bellator Grand Prix quarter-finalist was recently staying in a hotel in Las Vegas, where he eventually gets in a brawl with the male counterpart of a couple. Sonnen was given...
Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
Deontay Wilder is the next challenger in line for a mandatory shot at the WBC title, according to the latest World Boxing Council Ratings. The shock development comes as a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte hangs in the balance with just under two weeks left to an ominous purse bid.
Controversial MMA fighter Dillon Danis has let Jake Paul know that he is serious about facing him in a boxing match. Despite proving that he can really knock a legitimate champion out, YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul is still being talked down by a number of MMA guys. Among them was Bellator middleweight fighter Dillon Danis.
Former UFC and Bellator star Chael Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery citations by Las Vegas police Saturday after an alleged brawl at the Four Seasons hotel in Las Vegas. TMZ first reported the story which included a video of Sonnen being taken away in handcuffs. They said that according...
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
Dana White saw what Jake Paul had to say about his business — and the UFC president dropped a New Year’s Day rant of his own on the 5-0 pro boxer in response. On Saturday, Paul laid out a list of demands for White in which he promised to retire from boxing and head over to the UFC for a one-off fight against Jorge Masvidal in exchange for White increasing fighter pay and offering long-term health care. In doing so, the YouTube star responded to White’s earlier challenge in which he allowed Paul to cocaine test him for the next decade if he can test Paul for steroids over a two-year span.
As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
UPDATED 01/01, 8:10 p.m. ET: Dana White has responded to Jake Paul’s statements surrounding long-term changes he wishes to see for UFC fighters. In a video posted to Instagram, White pushed back on Paul’s written proposal by saying that “nobody on earth thinks” he really wrote that statement.
Chael Sonnen was detained and cited over the weekend for an incident in which he allegedly battered five people in a Las Vegas hotel. MMA Fighting reports that police in Las Vegas have confirmed the retired MMA fighter was given five citations for misdemeanor battery after being detailed on Saturday night following a report of a fight at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
With his latest criminal charges now behind him, Jon Jones is looking ahead to a very bright 2022 decorated in gold. In September, Jon Jones was arrested on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle. On December 14, those charges were resolved, with the domestic violence charge being dropped and Jones being fined $750 in restitution fees for damaging a police vehicle.
Tyson Fury will take 80 per cent of the fight purse if he faces Dillian Whyte in 2022.The WBC ordered the “Gypsy King” to defend his heavyweight title against 33-year-old Whyte after making the latter the mandatory challenger following Fury’s sensational victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this year.Whyte was originally said to be demanding a 45 per cent cut but will now receive less than half of the overall totall, with Fury the significant favourite for a bout planned to take place at some point in early spring.Now the two camps have a fortnight to agree...
WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
Francis Ngannou is arguably the scariest striker in combat sports right now, but the UFC heavyweight champion believes Jon Jones is the best all-around standup fighter in MMA today. MMA is full of high-level strikers who are capable of producing some inspiring performances. From Max Holloway’s volume striking to Israel...
