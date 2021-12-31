ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man Star Alfred Molina on Returning as a New but Old Doc Ock in No Way Home

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old is new again when Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor's first time playing the character since 2004's Spider-Man 2. 17 years and one cinematic universe later, the tentacled threat who grapples with the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) of his world is...

comicbook.com

Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Reacts to Being Named Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Replacement

Joe Russo anointed the Spider-Man actor as Iron Man's true successor. Robert Downey Jr.'s farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a tough pill to swallow for many fans of the billion-dollar franchise, myself included but there's also no doubt in everyone's mind that the MCU is also in the process of finding the next guy who will lead the franchise into the next decade. It's long been debated by Marvel fans which hero should replace Tony Stark not only as the de facto leader of the Avengers but also as the face of the franchise with names like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel all being part of the conversation.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal the Challenge of Getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home's writers revealed how they managed the challenge of getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to come back for this film. One of the biggest surprises in the movie was the return of the two former Spider-Men. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers about their ending to the Home trilogy. Marvel Studios decided to pull out all the stops for the final entry in this Spider-Man story. Garfield and Maguire weren't exactly locks to join this cast. In fact, they had to be convinced to unite without even seeing the script. However, once there was a larger conversation about the story, both of the older actors agreed to take part. However, both Garfield and Maguire wanted some input about how they would modernize their characters. After all, it's been years since anyone has seen the original Spider-Man and his Amazing friend on the big screen. Check out what they had to say down below:
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal Plans to Include Venom in Final Battle

Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock almost joined the melee. Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic final showdown is definitely one of the most explosive and ambitious final battles we've seen from any Marvel film. But if the collective threat of Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and the Lizard wasn't enough, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures apparently had initial plans to include another villain in the mix and that is none other than Tom Hardy's Venom who briefly found his way in Earth-616 before being transported back to his own universe.
MOVIES

