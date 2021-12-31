ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 Week 17: Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Film Session

seattle Seahawks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Seahawks wide receiver and analyst Michael...

www.seahawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bumpus
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl this year

The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a run of dominance in the 1990s, which saw them take home three Super Bowl rings. Much to the chagrin of owner Jerry Jones, the Cowboys haven’t reached Super Bowl glory since. The Cowboys have had good teams in the 2000s, such as the 2007 squad that won 13 games, or the 2014 team that looked like the best in the league. However, for all the talent those teams had, each of them fell short.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Seahawks#Movies#American Football#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Likely Be Fired After Season

At least one NFL head coach is likely getting fired following the 2021 season. It’s been a disappointing season for Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears. The NFC North franchise entered the 2021 season hoping to contend for a playoff spot, but they’ve been one of the worst teams in the conference.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Nagy News

The Matt Nagy era in Chicago is reportedly set to come to an end soon. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are likely to move on from Nagy following the season. Nagy, who is 33-30 as the Bears head coach, has reportedly been...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy