Georgia Releases Orange Bowl Game Trailer

By Harrison Reno
 3 days ago
After weeks of talk, the kickoff of this year's 2021 Capital One Orange Bowl is 24 hours away, and with that comes the release of Georgia's weekly game trailer.

As it currently sits, Georgia is favored over Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff Semifinal games. Georgia will look to secure a win in their second-ever semifinal game in program history, while Michigan is looking for their first.

The winner of the Orange Bowl will advance to Indianapolis and face the winner of Alabama-Cincinnati.

The Orange Bowl matchup could not come at a better time for the Bulldogs as Georgia is finally reaching full strength as the countdown to the Capital One Orange Bowl is just 24 hours away from the 7:30 PM (EST) kickoff time set to be broadcast on ESPN.

Over the last week, we've learned that Georgia will have a number of key contributors back from injury and COVID-19, including former starting quarterback JT Daniels, wide receiver George Pickens, offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer, and safety Christopher Smith.

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia's starter left tackle, is a big get when fully healthy after missing the last four regular-season games with a foot injury. Salyer played well against a tough matchup like Alabama's Will Anderson despite not being fully healthy in Atlanta. Georgia will certainly be happy with a similar performance against the two talented edge rushers for Michigan; Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo look to be one of the best edge-rushing duos in the nation.

Christopher Smith missed the final two games of the season with a knee that's been described as a "bone bruise" before making his return versus Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Smith was a part of the play that saw Jameson Williams take a skinny post route 67-yards for a score due to a Georgia-blown coverage.

Smith and Salyer are proven difference-makers for Georgia and will play a big part in a potential Georgia win.

As for star wide receiver George Pickens, Monken would go on to tell the media Tuesday that Pickens is still developing despite missing the previous two springs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, and the most recent setback being his ACL injury in 2021.

