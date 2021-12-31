ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nyquist scores in SO, Blue Jackets beat Predators 4-3

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jP39g_0dZb53Y400

Gustav Nyquist scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Patrik Laine, back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an oblique strain, scored, Alexandre Texier added a goal, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game skid.

Michael McCarron, Nick Cousins and former Blue Jackets player Ryan Johansen scored in regulation for the Predators. Matt Duchene had two assists, and David Rittich made 26 saves for Nashville.

Laine gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead 24 seconds into the second period. He was playing in memory of his father, Harri Laine, who passed away unexpectedly in November in his native Finland.

“That was probably one of the only games my dad’s never seem me play, so it was definitely emotional before the game,” he said. “I tried to make him proud. I know he always wished for me to work hard every time I go out there. That was kind of my mentality tonight. It was nice to be back.”

Cousins made it 2-2 at 15:31 of the second. His low angle shot went off the back of Merzlikins and rolled into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Johansen gave Nashville a 3-2 lead 35 seconds later on the power play.

“The game is there. The boys are going hard, playing for each other. That’s the sign of a good team. We just have to keep doing that,” Predators forward Mikael Granlund said.

Texier tied it at 3-all at 13:33 of the third period with a shot off the left post.

“It’s always nice to score some goals and helped the team win,” Texier said. “We have to find a way to get two points, and that’s what we did.”

The Predators on Wednesday played for the first time since Dec. 17, lost 5-3 at the Washington Capitals and had their seven-game winning streak halted.

“When you talk about identity, you watch tonight’s game by probably every statistical measure we certainly deserve to win. We didn’t find a way to do it,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “We got one point. We should have had two.”

Nashville took a 1-0 lead on a goal by McCarron 2:50 in off a pass from the right side by Matt Luff. McCarron was in the high slot and his shot went under the crossbar.

McCarron was recalled from the taxi squad on Wednesday. It was his first goal this season in nine games.

Jenner tied it 1-1 at 6:26 by tipping a shot from Vladislav Gavrikov. Jenner practiced Wednesday for the first time since leaving the COVID-19 protocols. He leads the Blue Jackets with 12 goals.

NOTES: The Predators have three players in health and safety protocols. ... Columbus played for the first time since Dec. 16 at the Edmonton Oilers. They had five postponements.

UP NEXT

Nashville: Host Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Columbus: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Hurricanes score seven straight goals to rally past Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- The Carolina Hurricanes scored seven straight goals, including five in the third period, to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice for the Hurricanes (23-7-1), who have won four straight and eight of nine. Ethan Bear scored...
NHL
CharlotteObserver.com

Anatomy of a comeback: How the Canes rallied from 4-0 deficit to top the Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes fell behind the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 in the second period Saturday before scoring seven unanswered goals for a 7-4 road win. It was the second time in franchise history that they recovered from a four-goal deficit to win in regulation. The first: Jan. 19, 1989. Then the Hartford Whalers, they rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-4.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
Person
Matt Luff
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Nick Cousins
Person
Michael Mccarron
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
Vladislav Gavrikov
Person
Gustav Nyquist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Nashville Predators#The Blue Jackets#The Washington Capitals
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
Country
Finland
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Golden Knights, Bruins, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter about goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, but one scribe doesn’t expect to see the netminder get traded. Max Pacioretty’s successful wrist surgery still puts the player out indefinitely. What does that mean regarding an inevitable trade to clear salary-cap space? There is speculation Tuukka Rask has reached an agreement with the Boston Bruins and what will the Carolina Hurricanes do about a Jesperi Kotkaniemi extension?
NHL
Janesville Gazette

Blues beat Wild 6-4 in coldest outdoor game in NHL history

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night. The official faceoff temperature was...
NHL
allenamericans.com

AMERICANS SCORE LATE, BEAT IDAHO 3-2

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), won their third straight game defeating the Idaho Steelheads on New Years Day by a score of 3-2. Chad Butcher scored the game-winning goal, his first of the season with 1:27 left in regulation to give the Americans their first lead of the game. Butcher took a pass from Branden Troock and beat Idaho goalie Jake Kupsky on the Americans 20th shot of the game.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

496K+
Followers
124K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy