ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A Roaring Ride Through Jewish History

By Eddie Rosenberg
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if the Romans destroyed the Second Temple in search of a mysterious power?. What if the Romans’ attack on Masada was a renewed attempt to capture that secret?. What if a hidden cadre of rabbis will stop at nothing to protect that secret until today?. Such are...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

New Holocaust Museum To Include History Of Jewish Resistance

Plans are in the works for a $5 million Holocaust memorial in the town of Niskayuna, Schenectady County, to be completed in 2023 on a two-acre site donated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany. The Capital District Jewish Holocaust Memorial is being designed as an educational tool to eliminate...
MUSEUMS
The Jewish Press

A Brief History Of Haskama Letters

A haskama is a letter of approbation, recommendation or endorsement from a noted rabbinic scholar that one might receive for a book one has written or for a ruling one has issued. In addition to endorsing the work, a haskama letter might also include further sources, comments, and opinions on what the author has written. The haskama letter is also a method of ensuring that there is no heretical material in the book. A haskama letter from a reputable rabbi assures readers that the contents of the book are consistent with Orthodox thought.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish History#Romans#Israeli#Temple
The Jewish Press

Books From Rabbi Eliyahu Rusoff: Do Not Rely On What I Write

A pair of works by an American rabbi I acquired this week tell an interesting tale. Rabbi Eliyahu Rusoff was rabbi in the Bronx for many years, and authored several interesting works, mostly Responsa. In 1952 the rabbi was riding on the subway, and two non-Jews seated facing him were poking fun at his peiyot and beard. As they got up to leave the train, one of them took the Mishnah volume he was holding and hit him on the head with the book, hitting him so hard that he fell down. They escaped, and the rabbi spent the next years in pain, with headaches and loss of memory.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Jewish Press

Triumph Over Pharaoh And The Spiritual Levi

As we begin recounting the incredible story of Moshe Rabbeinu once again, a question that bothered me for years (and I am sure that I am not alone in this) is, given the hostility of Pharaoh to the Jews, and Moshe in particular, how is it that Moshe seems to be able to waltz in and out of the palace whenever he chooses? We know from many sources the life and death power that the Pharaohs had over everyone and everything in Egypt and the whole Middle East, including Eretz Yisrael. (Not the subject for today, but historical and archaeological sources prove this beyond a doubt) So how is it that Moshe was personally exempt from any control by the Pharaoh?
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Jewish Press

Parshas Va’eira: Which One Will You Feed?

An old man sat with his grandson by the campfire, gazing into the dancing flames. With a sparkle in his eye, the old man looked at the young boy and began telling him a story. “Legend has it that there is a fight going on inside each of us between two wolves. One wolf is evil, filled with anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego. The other wolf is good – he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith. These wolves are constantly at war, a war that rages on within each of us.” The grandson thought about this quietly for a minute and then asked his grandfather: “Which wolf wins?” The old man looked at his grandson and replied, “The one you feed.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Awful Year We Just Lived Through

As this is my last column of 2021, I thought it would be worthwhile to review some of the most important observations I made over the course of an awful year. I hope you agree, and wish you – and our country – a happier New Year. JAN....
AMERICAS
The Jewish Press

Q & A: Attack On Shechita (Part IV)

It has been a while now that a number of countries, where Jews reside, have outlawed Shechita – Jewish ritual slaughter. Especially disturbing is what is happening now in Greece and Belgium, since they portray Shechita as being cruel. What are we as Jews to do? Is there any recourse for us in this matter so fundamental to our people?
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Jewish Partisan Litman (Mor) Moravchik Passes Away at 104

It’s the passing of an era. One of the last Jewish partisans to fight the Nazis, Litman (Mor) Moravchik, passed away at the age of 104 this past Friday evening in his own home, in his own bed and surrounded by his family. Born Litman Moravchik, he told interviewers...
RELIGION
Forward

In cricket, instances of antisemitism amid a rich Jewish history

Is cricket, passionately played in England and its former colonies, undergoing an antisemitism crisis? So asked the English Jewish barrister Daniel Lightman in a recent article in the right-wing outlet The Spectator. The cricket world was jarred after Azeem Rafiq, a former player of Pakistani origin, admitted that, as a...
WORLD
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy